Ana TijouxBorn 12 June 1977
Ana Tijoux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n2wc3.jpg
1977-06-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ac6b6fc-05e9-456f-a7d8-6ddf69756d3f
Ana Tijoux Biography (Wikipedia)
Anamaría Tijoux Merino, commonly known by her stage name Ana Tijoux or Anita Tijoux, is a French-Chilean musician. She became famous in Latin America as the MC of hip-hop group Makiza during the late 1990s. In 2006, she crossed over to the mainstream of Latin pop after her collaboration with Mexican songstress Julieta Venegas in the radio hit "Eres para mí". Tijoux has often been praised for "exploring sensitive matters devoid of violence." She gained more widespread recognition following her second solo album, 1977.
Tijoux is the daughter of Chilean parents living in political exile in France during Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship in Chile.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ana Tijoux Tracks
Sort by
Shock
Ana Tijoux
Shock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2wc3.jpglink
Shock
Last played on
1977
Ana Tijoux
1977
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2wc3.jpglink
1977
Last played on
Somos Sur (feat. Shadia Mansour)
Ana Tijoux
Somos Sur (feat. Shadia Mansour)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2wc3.jpglink
Somos Sur (feat. Shadia Mansour)
Last played on
Volver
Ana Tijoux
Volver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2wc3.jpglink
Volver
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ana Tijoux
Ana Tijoux Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist