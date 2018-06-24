The Golden Gate QuartetFormed 1940
The Golden Gate Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ac646f6-2057-485c-bf7e-205887c81426
The Golden Gate Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Golden Gate Quartet (a.k.a. The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet) is an American vocal group. It was formed in 1931 and, with changes in membership, remains active. It is the most successful of all of the African-American gospel music groups who sang in the jubilee quartet style.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Golden Gate Quartet Tracks
Sort by
Go Where I Send Thee
The Golden Gate Quartet
Go Where I Send Thee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Where I Send Thee
Last played on
Atom And Evil
The Golden Gate Quartet
Atom And Evil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Atom And Evil
Last played on
Travellin' Shoes
The Golden Gate Quartet
Travellin' Shoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Travellin' Shoes
Last played on
Didn't It Rain (Minimatic remix)
The Golden Gate Quartet
Didn't It Rain (Minimatic remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Judgement Day
The Golden Gate Quartet
Judgement Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Judgement Day
Last played on
Daniel Saw The Stone
The Golden Gate Quartet
Daniel Saw The Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daniel Saw The Stone
Last played on
Stalin Wasn't Stallin'
The Golden Gate Quartet
Stalin Wasn't Stallin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stalin Wasn't Stallin'
Last played on
Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho - 6 Music session 21/11/2010
The Golden Gate Quartet
Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho - 6 Music session 21/11/2010
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes Jesus Loves Me - 6 Music session 21/11/2010
The Golden Gate Quartet
Yes Jesus Loves Me - 6 Music session 21/11/2010
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Was Jesus Born? - 6 Music session 21/11/2010
The Golden Gate Quartet
When Was Jesus Born? - 6 Music session 21/11/2010
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swing Down, Chariot
The Golden Gate Quartet
Swing Down, Chariot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swing Down, Chariot
Last played on
Swing Down Sweet Chariot
The Golden Gate Quartet
Swing Down Sweet Chariot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm on My Way
The Golden Gate Quartet
I'm on My Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm on My Way
Performer
Last played on
Way Down In Egypt Land
The Golden Gate Quartet
Way Down In Egypt Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Way Down In Egypt Land
Last played on
I Was Born Ten Thousand Years Ago
The Golden Gate Quartet
I Was Born Ten Thousand Years Ago
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comin' In On A Wing And A Prayer
The Golden Gate Quartet
Comin' In On A Wing And A Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comin' In On A Wing And A Prayer
Last played on
Sun Didn't Shine
The Golden Gate Quartet
Sun Didn't Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sun Didn't Shine
Last played on
Gabriel Blows His Horn
The Golden Gate Quartet
Gabriel Blows His Horn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gabriel Blows His Horn
Last played on
Them Bones Them Bones
The Golden Gate Quartet
Them Bones Them Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Them Bones Them Bones
Last played on
Sweet Adeline
The Golden Gate Quartet
Sweet Adeline
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Adeline
Last played on
Golden Gate Gospel Train
The Golden Gate Quartet
Golden Gate Gospel Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Golden Gate Gospel Train
Last played on
Joshua Fit The Battle of Jericho
The Golden Gate Quartet
Joshua Fit The Battle of Jericho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joshua Fit The Battle of Jericho
Last played on
Cry Sometime
The Golden Gate Quartet
Cry Sometime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cry Sometime
Last played on
Rock My Soul
The Golden Gate Quartet
Rock My Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock My Soul
Last played on
Heaven And Rest
The Golden Gate Quartet
Heaven And Rest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heaven And Rest
Last played on
Yes Jesus Loves Me
The Golden Gate Quartet
Yes Jesus Loves Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes Jesus Loves Me
Last played on
Atom and Evil (with intro)
The Golden Gate Quartet
Atom and Evil (with intro)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Atom and Evil (with intro)
Last played on
No Restricted Signs
The Golden Gate Quartet
No Restricted Signs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Restricted Signs
Last played on
The General Jumped At Dawn
The Golden Gate Quartet
The General Jumped At Dawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The General Jumped At Dawn
Last played on
Down By The Riverside
The Golden Gate Quartet
Down By The Riverside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down By The Riverside
Last played on
The Golden Gate Quartet Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist