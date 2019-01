Roman Tam Pak-sin (Chinese: 譚百先; pinyin: Tán Bǎixiān; 12 February 1945 – 18 October 2002), known professionally by his stage name Law Man (Chinese: 羅文; pinyin: Luó Wén), was a Hong Kong singer. He is regarded as the "Grand Godfather of Cantopop".

