Ilkka Taneli Kuusisto (born 26 April 1933 in Helsinki) is a Finnish composer of popular opera and father of Jaakko Kuusisto and Pekka Kuusisto. He was the general manager of the Finnish National Opera 1984–1992.
Salve Regina, Gloria
Salve Regina, Gloria
Salve Regina, Gloria
