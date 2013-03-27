Charles Theodore PachelbelBorn 24 November 1690. Died 15 September 1750
Charles Theodore Pachelbel
1690-11-24
Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Theodore Pachelbel (baptized Carl Theodorus, also spelled Karl Theodor, on November 24, 1690; buried September 15, 1750) was a German composer, organist and harpsichordist of the late Baroque era. He was the son of the more famous Johann Pachelbel, composer of the popular Canon in D. He was one of the first European composers to take up residence in the American colonies, and was the most famous musical figure in early Charleston, South Carolina.
Magnificat Anima Mea Dominum
