SvalaSvala Björgvinsdóttir. Born 8 February 1977
1977-02-08
Svala Björgvinsdóttir (born 8 February 1977), professionally known as Svala, Svala Björgvins or Kali, is an Icelandic singer and songwriter. She rose to major fame with her 2001 song, "The Real Me", from her album of the same name. The singer briefly adopted the stage name "Kali" after joining the house band Steed Lord. She represented Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev.
Svala (Iceland): Paper
Written by: Svala Bjorgvinsdottir, Einar Egilsson, Lester Mendez, Lily Elise
Svala (Iceland): Paper
