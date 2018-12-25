Hayley KiyokoUS pop singer & actress. Born 3 April 1991
Hayley Kiyoko Biography (Wikipedia)
Hayley Kiyoko Alcroft (born April 3, 1991) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and director. Beginning dance lessons as a child, Kiyoko's interest in entertaining led to her working as a child model and actress. She appeared in a variety of films including Scooby-Doo! film series (2009–10), Lemonade Mouth (2011), Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012), Jem and the Holograms (2015), and XOXO (2016). Alongside her film roles, she also held a recurring role in the TV series The Fosters (2014) and a lead role on CSI: Cyber (2015–16) and Five Points (2018).
Kiyoko was a founding member of The Stunners in 2007. The group released a slew of singles and supported Justin Bieber's My World Tour, before disbanding in 2011. Since, Kiyoko has issued three solo extended plays: A Belle to Remember (2013), This Side of Paradise (2015, which includes the single "Girls Like Girls"), and Citrine (2016). Following singles including "Sleepover", "Feelings", and "Curious" have been released to accompany her debut studio album Expectations, which was released on March 30, 2018. The album reached the top 20 of the charts in United States, Canada and Australia. She has also created a comic book, with the help of Naomi Franquiz and Marla Vazquez, based on her song "Gravel to Tempo".
Hayley Kiyoko Tracks
Sort by
What I Need (feat. Kehlani)
Curious
Feelings
Expectations (Overture)
Curious *LOOPED*
Girls Like Girls
Hayley Kiyoko Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande working together!
-
“This was not a planned announcement” – Troye Sivan let’s slip about Ariana Grande featuring on his album!
-
Bebe Rexha takes the 'What Would Britney Do?' test (and more!)
-
'Yes I am going to freak out when I see Rihanna' Troye Sivan looks forward to the Video Music Awards
-
Troye Sivan dishes to Nick Grimshaw about stalking love interests and always carrying gum
-
Troye Sivan on his first gay club: "I was absolutely terrified but so curious and excited at the same time"
-
'It was probably the scariest thing I've ever had to do' Troye Sivan talks to Scott Mills about coming out
-
Troye Sivan answers your questions! 'Adele knows me on a first name basis!'