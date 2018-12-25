Hayley Kiyoko Alcroft (born April 3, 1991) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and director. Beginning dance lessons as a child, Kiyoko's interest in entertaining led to her working as a child model and actress. She appeared in a variety of films including Scooby-Doo! film series (2009–10), Lemonade Mouth (2011), Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012), Jem and the Holograms (2015), and XOXO (2016). Alongside her film roles, she also held a recurring role in the TV series The Fosters (2014) and a lead role on CSI: Cyber (2015–16) and Five Points (2018).

Kiyoko was a founding member of The Stunners in 2007. The group released a slew of singles and supported Justin Bieber's My World Tour, before disbanding in 2011. Since, Kiyoko has issued three solo extended plays: A Belle to Remember (2013), This Side of Paradise (2015, which includes the single "Girls Like Girls"), and Citrine (2016). Following singles including "Sleepover", "Feelings", and "Curious" have been released to accompany her debut studio album Expectations, which was released on March 30, 2018. The album reached the top 20 of the charts in United States, Canada and Australia. She has also created a comic book, with the help of Naomi Franquiz and Marla Vazquez, based on her song "Gravel to Tempo".