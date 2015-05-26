Pauline Stevens
Pauline Stevens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ab7d920-b5ed-4585-8a84-200af071d1e4
Pauline Stevens Tracks
Sort by
Scenes from Goethe's Faust, WoO3 [1844-53]; Scene 7 (conclusion)
Robert Schumann
Scenes from Goethe's Faust, WoO3 [1844-53]; Scene 7 (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Scenes from Goethe's Faust, WoO3 [1844-53]; Scene 7 (conclusion)
Choir
Last played on
Scenes from Goethe's Faust
Robert Schumann
Scenes from Goethe's Faust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Scenes from Goethe's Faust
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1966: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evg9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1966-08-23T10:41:23
23
Aug
1966
Proms 1966: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist