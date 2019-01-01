Rui da SilvaBorn 25 April 1968
Rui da Silva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ab20833-bea6-4972-9e83-14599e3666a1
Rui da Silva Biography (Wikipedia)
Rui da Silva (born 25 April 1968) is a Portuguese producer and DJ, whose single "Touch Me" went to number one in the United Kingdom in 2001. At the time, he was the only Portuguese musician to have a hit in Britain, and hence was the first to score a chart-topping hit there.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rui da Silva Tracks
Sort by
Touch Me
Rui da Silva
Touch Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Touch Me
Last played on
Touch Me (feat. Cassandra)
Rui da Silva
Touch Me (feat. Cassandra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027df6s.jpglink
Touch Me (feat. Cassandra)
Last played on
Move A Little Closer (feat. Rui da Silva & Hayley Mary)
DubRocca
Move A Little Closer (feat. Rui da Silva & Hayley Mary)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Move A Little Closer (feat. Rui da Silva & Hayley Mary)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Rui da Silva
Rui da Silva Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist