Barclay James HarvestFormed 1966
Barclay James Harvest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05frp78.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ab1e5df-cd3b-479e-a756-3f326cea5572
Barclay James Harvest Biography (Wikipedia)
Barclay James Harvest are an English progressive rock band. They were founded in Oldham, in September 1966 by guitarist/vocalist John Lees (b. 1947), bassist/vocalist Les Holroyd (b. 1948), keyboardist/vocalist Stuart "Woolly" Wolstenholme (1947–2010), and drummer/percussionist Mel Pritchard (1948–2004).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barclay James Harvest Tracks
Sort by
Life Is For Living
Barclay James Harvest
Life Is For Living
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Life Is For Living
Last played on
Hymn
Barclay James Harvest
Hymn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Hymn
Last played on
Mockingbird
Barclay James Harvest
Mockingbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Mockingbird
Last played on
Loving Is Easy (Fantasy)
Barclay James Harvest
Loving Is Easy (Fantasy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Loving Is Easy (Fantasy)
Last played on
She Said
Barclay James Harvest
She Said
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
She Said
Last played on
Brother Thrush
Barclay James Harvest
Brother Thrush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Brother Thrush
Last played on
Say You'll Stay
Barclay James Harvest
Say You'll Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Say You'll Stay
Last played on
Rock 'N' Roll Star
Barclay James Harvest
Rock 'N' Roll Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Rock 'N' Roll Star
Last played on
Taking Some Time On
Barclay James Harvest
Taking Some Time On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Taking Some Time On
Last played on
Titles
Barclay James Harvest
Titles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Titles
Last played on
Poor Man's Moody Blues
Barclay James Harvest
Poor Man's Moody Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Poor Man's Moody Blues
Last played on
Child Of The Universe
Barclay James Harvest
Child Of The Universe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Child Of The Universe
Last played on
Poor Boy Blues (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jul 1974)
Barclay James Harvest
Poor Boy Blues (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jul 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Paper Wings (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jul 1974)
Barclay James Harvest
Paper Wings (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jul 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Crazy City (Version 2) (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jul 1974)
Barclay James Harvest
Crazy City (Version 2) (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jul 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Crazy City (Live)
Barclay James Harvest
Crazy City (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Crazy City (Live)
Last played on
Just A Day Away
Barclay James Harvest
Just A Day Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Just A Day Away
Last played on
The World Goes On
Barclay James Harvest
The World Goes On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
The World Goes On
Last played on
Love On The Line
Barclay James Harvest
Love On The Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Love On The Line
Last played on
Paper Wings (Radio 1 In Concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 19 Jun 1974)
Barclay James Harvest
Paper Wings (Radio 1 In Concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 19 Jun 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
She Said (Radio 1 In Concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 19 Jun 1974)
Barclay James Harvest
She Said (Radio 1 In Concert, Golders Green Hippodrome, 19 Jun 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frp78.jpglink
Playlists featuring Barclay James Harvest
Barclay James Harvest Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist