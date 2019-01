Agnelli & Nelson is the collective name of Northern Irish music producers Christoper James Agnew and Robert Frederick Nelson, writers and producers of dance music who have worked in the genre of trance since 1997. They also produce music under the names Afterburn, Cortez, Green Atlas, Quincey & Sonance and The A&N Project.

