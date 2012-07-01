Bob and Doug McKenzieFormed 1980
Bob and Doug McKenzie
1980
Bob and Doug McKenzie Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob and Doug McKenzie are a pair of fictional Canadian brothers who hosted "Great White North", a sketch which was introduced on SCTV for the show's third season when it moved to CBC Television in 1980. Bob is played by Rick Moranis and Doug is played by Dave Thomas. Although created originally as filler to both satisfy and mock network Canadian content demands, the duo became a pop culture phenomenon in both Canada and the United States.
The characters were later revived for an animated series, Bob & Doug, which premiered on Global in 2009.
Bob and Doug McKenzie Tracks
Take Off
Bob and Doug McKenzie
Take Off
Take Off
