Harpers BizarreFormed 1967. Disbanded 1976
Harpers Bizarre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3aaceb91-c95d-4c5e-9539-086c5cef2b8d
Harpers Bizarre Biography (Wikipedia)
Harpers Bizarre was an American sunshine pop band of the 1960s, best known for their Broadway/sunshine pop sound and their remake of Simon & Garfunkel's "The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy)."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harpers Bizarre Tracks
Sort by
59th Street Bridge Song (Feeling Groovy)
Harpers Bizarre
59th Street Bridge Song (Feeling Groovy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
59th Street Bridge Song (Feeling Groovy)
Last played on
Come To The Sunshine
Harpers Bizarre
Come To The Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come To The Sunshine
Last played on
Anything Goes
Harpers Bizarre
Anything Goes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anything Goes
Last played on
The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy)
Harpers Bizarre
The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bbz5b.jpglink
The 59th Street Bridge Song
Harpers Bizarre
The 59th Street Bridge Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The 59th Street Bridge Song
Last played on
Witchi Tai To
Harpers Bizarre
Witchi Tai To
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Witchi Tai To
Last played on
Louisaana Man
Harpers Bizarre
Louisaana Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Louisaana Man
Last played on
Harpers Bizarre Links
Back to artist