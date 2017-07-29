Brandt Brauer FrickFormed 2008
Brandt Brauer Frick
2008
Brandt Brauer Frick Biography (Wikipedia)
Brandt Brauer Frick is a German electronic music ensemble from Berlin. The group's members are Daniel Brandt, Jan Brauer, and Paul Frick.
The group's members are classically trained and began performing together in 2009. The Guardian described them as a group composing "austere sonic experiments, from engineering complex minimalist techno to replicating the DNA of dance music using orchestral instruments." Their 2013 release Miami involved production work and guest vocals from Om'Mas Keith.
The group has made appearances at festivals such as Coachella, Glastonbury, and Haldern Pop.
Brandt Brauer Frick Tracks
Paparazzi
Brandt Brauer Frick
Paparazzi
Paparazzi
You Make Me Real
Brandt Brauer Frick
You Make Me Real
You Make Me Real
Holy Night (Tom Trago Remix)
Brandt Brauer Frick
Holy Night (Tom Trago Remix)
Holy Night (Tom Trago Remix)
Iron Man
Brandt Brauer Frick
Iron Man
Iron Man
Late Junction Session
Tanya Auclair
Late Junction Session
Late Junction Session
Heart Of Stone
Brandt Brauer Frick
Heart Of Stone
Heart Of Stone
Ocean Drive (Schamane)
Brandt Brauer Frick
Ocean Drive (Schamane)
Ocean Drive (Schamane)
Plastic Like Your Mother (feat. Om'Mas Keith)
Brandt Brauer Frick
Plastic Like Your Mother (feat. Om'Mas Keith)
Broken Pieces (feat Jamie Lidell)
Brandt Brauer Frick
Broken Pieces (feat Jamie Lidell)
Broken Pieces (feat Jamie Lidell)
Maimi Drift
Brandt Brauer Frick
Maimi Drift
Maimi Drift
Schamane
Brandt Brauer Frick
Schamane
Schamane
Bop Iron man (BBC Session)
Brandt Brauer Frick
Bop Iron man (BBC Session)
Bop Iron man (BBC Session)
Mi Corazon
Brandt Brauer Frick
Mi Corazon
Mi Corazon
Bop
Brandt Brauer Frick
Bop
Bop
