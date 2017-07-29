Brandt Brauer Frick is a German electronic music ensemble from Berlin. The group's members are Daniel Brandt, Jan Brauer, and Paul Frick.

The group's members are classically trained and began performing together in 2009. The Guardian described them as a group composing "austere sonic experiments, from engineering complex minimalist techno to replicating the DNA of dance music using orchestral instruments." Their 2013 release Miami involved production work and guest vocals from Om'Mas Keith.

The group has made appearances at festivals such as Coachella, Glastonbury, and Haldern Pop.