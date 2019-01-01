Pugh RogefeldtBorn 2 March 1947
Pugh Rogefeldt
1947-03-02
Pugh Rogefeldt Biography (Wikipedia)
Pugh Rogefeldt, real name Anders Sture Torbjörn Rogefeldt (,; born 2 March 1947 in Västerås, Sweden), is a Swedish singer, musician, guitarist and songwriter.
