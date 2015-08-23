Laurent PetitgirardBorn 1950
Laurent Petitgirard Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurent Petitgirard (born 10 June 1950 in Paris) is a French classical composer and conductor.
Laurent Petitgirard Tracks
Dance Prelude No. 1
Florent Héau
Dance Prelude No. 1
Dance Prelude No. 1
Laurent Petitgirard Links
