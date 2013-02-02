Ian ThomasCanadian singer/songwriter. Born 23 July 1950
Ian Thomas
1950-07-23
Ian Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Campbell Thomas (born 23 July 1950) is a Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and author. He is the younger brother of comedian and actor Dave Thomas. He was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
