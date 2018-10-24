MotorbassFormed 1992
Motorbass
1992
Motorbass Biography
Motorbass was a French house duo originating from Paris and consisting of Phillippe Zdar (later of Cassius) and Étienne de Crécy. According to AllMusic, their "romping '70s updates released on the Cassius and Source labels have been instrumental in reviving the Parisian underground dance music scene and bringing to it international attention."
Around The World (Motorbass Mix)
Daft Punk
Get Phunked Up (Richie Hawtin Mix)
Motorbass
Flying Fingers
Motorbass
Visine
Motorbass
