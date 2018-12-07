Jordan Nathaniel Marcel Knight (born May 17, 1970) is an American singer-songwriter and actor. He is the lead singer of the boy band New Kids on the Block (NKOTB), who rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s, utilizing a falsetto style of singing influenced by The Stylistics. After New Kids on the Block split in 1994, he launched a solo career. Jordan's first solo album, released in 1999, and his latest solo album, released in 2011, reached the Top 50 on the US Billboard 200. As of 2011, he released four Top 40 singles; the most well known being "Give It to You" in 1999. Knight has released three solo albums, one remix album and one EP. On May 31, 2011, Knight released the studio album, Unfinished. Knight has sold over 1.5 million records worldwide as a solo artist. In 2015, Boston City Council declared February 7 "Jordan Knight Day."