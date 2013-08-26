Ben LeeAustralian singer/songwriter. Born 11 September 1978
Ben Lee
1978-09-11
Benjamin Michael Lee (born 11 September 1978) is an Australian musician and actor. Lee began his career as a musician at the age of 14 with the Sydney band Noise Addict, but focused on his solo career when the band broke up in 1995. He appeared as the protagonist in the Australian film The Rage in Placid Lake (2003). He has released eleven solo studio albums.
Catch My Disease
Gamble Everything For Love
