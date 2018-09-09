Chuck BrownJazz guitarist/singer "The Godfather of Go-Go". Born 22 August 1936. Died 16 May 2012
Chuck Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-08-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a9d80e7-564a-418f-91d4-0cb7fee9965e
Chuck Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Louis Brown (August 22, 1936 – May 16, 2012) was an American guitarist, bandleader and singer who has garnered the honorific nickname "The Godfather of Go-Go". Go-go is a subgenre of funk music developed in and around the Washington metropolitan area in the mid-1970s. While its musical classification, influences, and origins are debated, Brown is regarded as the fundamental force behind the creation of go-go music.
Chuck Brown Tracks
I Could Have Told You So
Chuck Brown
I Could Have Told You So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2sj.jpglink
I Could Have Told You So
Last played on
Let The Good Times Roll
Eva Cassidy
Let The Good Times Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2sj.jpglink
Let The Good Times Roll
Last played on
We Need Some Money
Chuck Brown
We Need Some Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bustin Loose
Chuck Brown
Bustin Loose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bustin Loose
Last played on
Run Joe
Chuck Brown
Run Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run Joe
Last played on
Blow The Whistle (feat. The SoulSearchers)
Chuck Brown
Blow The Whistle (feat. The SoulSearchers)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow The Whistle (feat. The SoulSearchers)
Last played on
It Don't Mean A Thing - If It Don't Have The Go Go Swing
Chuck Brown
It Don't Mean A Thing - If It Don't Have The Go Go Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back It On Up
Chuck Brown
Back It On Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back It On Up
Last played on
The Party Roll
Chuck Brown
The Party Roll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Party Roll
Last played on
Bustin' Loose (1978)
Chuck Brown
Bustin' Loose (1978)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bustin' Loose (1978)
Last played on
