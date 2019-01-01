Jaheim Hoagland (born May 26, 1978) is an American R&B singer better known by his stage name of Jaheim. He was signed by Naughty by Nature's Kaygee to Divine Mill Records in 2000, and released his debut album Ghetto Love in 2001. His second effort, Still Ghetto (2002), contains the hit "Put That Woman First" (2003), both of which achieved platinum success. Jaheim's third album, Ghetto Classics, was released on February 14, 2006, debuting at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200, and selling over 153,000 copies in its first week.