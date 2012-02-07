NarrowsFormed 2008
Narrows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a9bf775-66f1-4299-b062-5cb0585d5672
Narrows Biography (Wikipedia)
Narrows is an American mathcore band based in Seattle, but with members "spread out across both the United States and two continents." The band has been described as a supergroup, as its lineup includes Dave Verellen of Botch and members of bands including Unbroken, These Arms Are Snakes and Bullet Union. Narrows is a part-time band. All members have full-time jobs and are starting their own families.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Narrows Tracks
Sort by
Under The Guillotine
Narrows
Under The Guillotine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under The Guillotine
Last played on
Absolute Betrayer
Narrows
Absolute Betrayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Starboy
Narrows
Starboy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Starboy
Last played on
Chambered
Narrows
Chambered
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chambered
Gypsy Kids
Narrows
Gypsy Kids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gypsy Kids
Recurring
Narrows
Recurring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Recurring
Life Vests Float Kids Don't
Narrows
Life Vests Float Kids Don't
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Enter The Dance
Narrows
Enter The Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Enter The Dance
Last played on
Narrows Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist