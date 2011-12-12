Sonny RhodesBorn 3 November 1940
Sonny Rhodes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-11-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a9a08a6-3f3f-43b1-b6e2-b22dec82bcf9
Sonny Rhodes Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Smith (born Clarence Edward Mauldin, November 3, 1940), known as Sonny Rhodes, is an American blues singer and lap steel guitar player. He has recorded over two hundred songs. "I'm what you call a self-proclaimed Disciple of the Blues!" said Rhodes about his years playing and singing for fans of blues around the world. He has been nominated 15 times for Blues Music Awards and won in the category Instrumentalist–Other in 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sonny Rhodes Tracks
Sort by
Christmas 9-1-1
Sonny Rhodes
Christmas 9-1-1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas 9-1-1
Last played on
Sonny Rhodes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist