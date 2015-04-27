Lil GreenwoodBorn 18 November 1924. Died 19 July 2011
1924-11-18
Lil Greenwood (born Lillian Belle George, November 18, 1923 – July 19, 2011) was an American jazz and R&B singer and songwriter.
My Man Sends Me
My Man Sends Me
