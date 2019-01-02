Mud MorganfieldMuddy Waters Jr.. Born 1954
Mud Morganfield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a97185b-669c-43d0-b200-7bef80fe4390
Mud Morganfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry "Mud" Morganfield (born September 27, 1954) is an American blues singer and the eldest son of Muddy Waters.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mud Morganfield Tracks
Sort by
They Call Me Mud
Mud Morganfield
They Call Me Mud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Call Me Mud
Last played on
Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son
Mud Morganfield
Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow Wind Blow
Mud Morganfield
Blow Wind Blow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow Wind Blow
Last played on
Sail On
Mud Morganfield (Live In Session)
Sail On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sail On
Performer
I Don't Know Why (Live In Session)
Mud Morganfield
I Don't Know Why (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Know Why (Live In Session)
Leave Me Alone
Mud Morganfield
Leave Me Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave Me Alone
40 Days & 40 Nights
Mud Morganfield
40 Days & 40 Nights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
40 Days & 40 Nights
Last played on
Go Ahead And Blame Me
Mud Morganfield
Go Ahead And Blame Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Ahead And Blame Me
Last played on
Mannish Boy
Mud Morganfield
Mannish Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mannish Boy
Last played on
Locomotive
Mud Morganfield
Locomotive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Locomotive
Last played on
What's That That You Got
Mud Morganfield
What's That That You Got
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's That That You Got
Last played on
Mud Morganfield Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist