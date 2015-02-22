Eugène BigotConductor. Born 28 February 1888. Died 17 July 1965
Eugène Bigot
1888-02-28
Eugène Bigot Biography (Wikipedia)
Eugène Bigot (28 February 1888 – 17 July 1965) was a French composer and conductor.
Eugène Bigot Tracks
O glaive promis par mon pere from La Walkyrie
Richard Wagner
O glaive promis par mon pere from La Walkyrie
