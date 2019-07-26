Ezra Furman & The HarpoonsFormed 2006. Disbanded 2011
Ezra Furman & The Harpoons
2006
Biography (Wikipedia)
Ezra Furman and the Harpoons were a four-piece rock band active between 2006 and 2011. The band consisted of Ezra Furman (vocals, guitar), Job Mukkada (bass guitar), Adam Abrutyn (drums), and Andrew Langer (guitar). They formed at Tufts University in 2006.
