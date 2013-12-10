Scar the MartyrFormed 2013
Scar the Martyr
2013
Scar the Martyr Biography (Wikipedia)
Scar the Martyr was an American heavy metal band, consisting of Joey Jordison, Kris Norris, Jed Simon, Kyle Konkiel, and Matthew Tarach.
Scar the Martyr Tracks
My Retribution
Scar the Martyr
My Retribution
Soul Disintegration
Scar the Martyr
Soul Disintegration
