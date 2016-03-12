Daniel WohlBorn 1980
Daniel Wohl
1980
Daniel Wohl Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Wohl (born 1980) is a Paris, France born composer based in Brooklyn, New York, known for seamlessly blending electronics with acoustic instruments.
Daniel Wohl Tracks
Replicate (Part 1)
Replicate (Part 1)
Replicate (Part 1)
Ensemble
Last played on
