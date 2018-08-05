Venice was started in Venice, California in 1977 by cousins Michael Lennon (born 17 July 1959) and Kipp Lennon (born 12 March 1960). Michael's brother Mark (born 28 March 1963) joined the band in 1978, followed by Kipp's brother Pat (born 9 November 1951) in 1980. Kipp and Pat are two of eleven siblings, and are younger brothers of the Lennon Sisters. Michael and Mark are two of thirteen siblings.

Members of Venice have performed alongside, or recorded with, Bruce Springsteen, Don Henley, Elton John, Heart, Phil Collins, Sting, Melissa Etheridge, Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Jackson Browne, David Crosby, Stevie Nicks, Billy Idol, Michael McDonald, Dave Mason, Tim Moyer, Chris Isaak, Robin Beck, Kenny Loggins, the Doobie Brothers, Styx, Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Bon Jovi, Michael Ruff, Warren Zevon and Dutch band Yellow Pearl. Tano Costa, the band's original drummer, is the son of the late music arranger and record producer Don Costa, who arranged and produced for Frank Sinatra, Paul Anka and many other recordings artists in the 1950s and 1960s jazz and pop era.