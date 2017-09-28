William BainesEnglish pianist and composer. Born 26 March 1899. Died 6 November 1922
William Baines
1899-03-26
William Baines Biography (Wikipedia)
William Baines (26 March 1899 - 6 November 1922) was an English pianist and composer who wrote more than 150 works for solo piano and a number of larger orchestral works before his premature death from tuberculosis at the age of 23.
William Baines Tracks
Tides; No.1 The Lone Wreck
