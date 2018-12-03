Harold McNairBorn 5 November 1931. Died 7 March 1971
Harold McNair
1931-11-05
Harold McNair Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold McNair (5 November 1931 – 7 March 1971) was a Jamaican-born saxophonist and flautist.
Harold McNair Tracks
Lord Of The Reedy River
Lord Of The Reedy River
The Hipster
The Hipster
Burnt Amber
Burnt Amber
Barnes Bridge
Barnes Bridge
Scarborough Fair
Scarborough Fair
Mento
Mento
Secret Love
Secret Love
