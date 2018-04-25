Luca Buratto
Luca Buratto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a813283-4cf8-4d99-96d4-525e9ef6a52c
Luca Buratto Tracks
Sort by
Out of Doors (5th mvt, The Chase)
Béla Bartók
Out of Doors (5th mvt, The Chase)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Out of Doors (5th mvt, The Chase)
Out of Doors (4th mvt, The Night's Music)
Béla Bartók
Out of Doors (4th mvt, The Night's Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Out of Doors (4th mvt, The Night's Music)
Sonata in C sharp minor, Op 27 No 2 'Moonlight' (3rd mvt, Presto agitato)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata in C sharp minor, Op 27 No 2 'Moonlight' (3rd mvt, Presto agitato)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Sonata in C sharp minor, Op 27 No 2 'Moonlight' (3rd mvt, Presto agitato)
Davidsbundlertanze - no.13 'nicht schnell'
Robert Schumann
Davidsbundlertanze - no.13 'nicht schnell'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Davidsbundlertanze - no.13 'nicht schnell'
Last played on
Frisch (Davidsbundlertanze, Op 6 No 7)
Robert Schumann
Frisch (Davidsbundlertanze, Op 6 No 7)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Frisch (Davidsbundlertanze, Op 6 No 7)
Last played on
Canciones clásicas españolas 1. La mi sola, Laureola (My only Laureola) 2.. El Vito
Fernando Obradors
Canciones clásicas españolas 1. La mi sola, Laureola (My only Laureola) 2.. El Vito
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvnlm.jpglink
Canciones clásicas españolas 1. La mi sola, Laureola (My only Laureola) 2.. El Vito
Last played on
L'isle joyeuse
Claude Debussy
L'isle joyeuse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
L'isle joyeuse
Last played on
Back to artist