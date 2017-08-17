Ákos Rózmann ( 16 July 1939 – 12 August 2005) was a Hungarian-Swedish composer and organist.

Rózmann was born in Budapest, Hungary, on 16 July 1939. He studied composition with Rezső Sugár at the Bartók Béla Secondary School of Music between 1957 and 1961. From 1961 on, he attended the Franz Liszt Academy of Music, studying composition with Endre Szervánszky and organ with Sebestyén Pécsi. He graduated in both subjects in 1966. After gaining his diplomas, he worked as a teacher of score reading at the Teacher’s College of the Liszt Academy in Szeged. At the end of the sixties, he composed film music for Mafilm (Hungarian Film Studios). His Improvisazione for flute and piano was published in 1971 by Editio Musica Budapest.

In 1971, he went to Sweden for postgraduate studies of composition. His teacher was Ingvar Lidholm at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm. In the College studio, he discovered the tools of electroacoustic music making. He also started to work in EMS (the Stockholm Electroacoustic Music Studio). The first result of his experiments was Impulsioni, a cycle of short electronic pieces from 1974, which won third prize at the Bourges Concours International de Musique Électroacoustique in 1976.