Roberta KellyBorn 1942
Roberta Kelly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1942
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a7a1efe-3760-44bf-94b4-8714b9649a9d
Roberta Kelly Biography (Wikipedia)
Roberta Kelly (born November 23, 1942 in Los Angeles, California, United States) is an African American disco and black gospel singer who scored three hits on the US Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart between 1976 and 1978. Her most successful US hit single, "Trouble-Maker", spent two weeks at No. 1.
From 1975 until 1983, she also performed as a backing vocalist with Thelma Houston and on a number of Donna Summer albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roberta Kelly Tracks
Sort by
Love Power
Roberta Kelly
Love Power
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Power
Last played on
Trouble Maker
Roberta Kelly
Trouble Maker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trouble Maker
Last played on
Zodiac
Roberta Kelly
Zodiac
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zodiac
Last played on
Roberta Kelly Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist