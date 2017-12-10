Roberta Kelly (born November 23, 1942 in Los Angeles, California, United States) is an African American disco and black gospel singer who scored three hits on the US Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart between 1976 and 1978. Her most successful US hit single, "Trouble-Maker", spent two weeks at No. 1.

From 1975 until 1983, she also performed as a backing vocalist with Thelma Houston and on a number of Donna Summer albums.