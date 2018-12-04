Ludwig UhlandGerman poet. Born 26 April 1787. Died 13 November 1862
1787-04-26
Johann Ludwig Uhland (26 April 1787 – 13 November 1862) was a German poet, philologist and literary historian.
Morgenlied ("Morning Song")
Karl Collan
