SteamhammerFormed 1968. Disbanded 1973
Steamhammer
1968
Steamhammer Biography (Wikipedia)
Steamhammer was an English blues rock band from Worthing, England, whose origins were with the blues. The band was founded in 1968 by Martin Quittenton (guitar) and Kieran White (vocals, guitar, harmonica). The first stable line-up consisted of Quittenton, White, Martin Pugh (guitar), Steve Davy (bass), and Michael Rushton (drums).
Steamhammer Tracks
Junior's Wailing
Steamhammer
Junior's Wailing
Junior's Wailing
Last played on
Passing Through
Steamhammer
Passing Through
Passing Through
Last played on
I Wouldn't Have Thought
Steamhammer
I Wouldn't Have Thought
I Wouldn't Have Thought
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1970
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1970-09-19
19
Sep
1970
Glastonbury: 1970
Worthy Farm, Pilton
