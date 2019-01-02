Jasper CarrottBorn 14 March 1945
Jasper Carrott
1945-03-14
Jasper Carrott Biography (Wikipedia)
Jasper Carrott, OBE (born Robert Norman Davis; 14 March 1945) is an English comedian, actor, television presenter, and personality.
The Funky Moped
Funky Moped
The Mole
Magic Roundabout
