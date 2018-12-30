Russ Abbot (born Russell A. Roberts; 16 September 1947) is an English musician, comedian and actor. Born in Chester he first came to public notice during the 1970s as the singer and drummer with British comedy showband the Black Abbots, along with Leonard 'Lenny' Reynolds, later forging a prominent solo career as a television comedian with his own weekly show on British television.

Continuing his musical career as a solo artist Abbot released several charting singles and albums. Latterly his career has continued with a shift into more mainstream serious acting in television shows, series and stage productions.