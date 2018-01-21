Henry Thacker BurleighBorn 2 December 1866. Died 12 December 1949
Henry Thacker Burleigh
1866-12-02
Henry Thacker Burleigh Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Thacker "Harry" Burleigh (December 2, 1866 – September 12, 1949), was an African-American classical composer, arranger, and professional singer known for his baritone voice. The first black composer instrumental in developing characteristically American music, Burleigh made black music available to classically trained artists both by introducing them to spirituals and by arranging them in a more classical form.
Henry Thacker Burleigh Tracks
Go Down Moses
TRADITIONAL & Henry Thacker Burleigh
Go Down Moses
Go Down Moses
Composer
Deep River
Harry Burleigh, Franz Rupp & Marian Anderson
Deep River
Deep River
Composer
Go down, Moses arr Burleigh
Trad.
Go down, Moses arr Burleigh
Go down, Moses arr Burleigh
Deep River
Noah Stewart
Deep River
Deep River
Deep River
Henry Thacker Burleigh
Deep River
Deep River
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
Henry Thacker Burleigh
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
Performer
Deep river - spiritual, arr. for voice and orchestra
Henry Thacker Burleigh
Deep river - spiritual, arr. for voice and orchestra
Deep river - spiritual, arr. for voice and orchestra
Performer
