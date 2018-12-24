Master & Dog
Master & Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a6e3756-499f-4615-a867-510be9cfdb45
Master & Dog Tracks
Sort by
Stop The Calvary
Master & Dog
Stop The Calvary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop The Calvary
Last played on
Canada
Master & Dog
Canada
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Canada
Last played on
Follow You
Master & Dog
Follow You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follow You
Last played on
Lo Fine
Master & Dog
Lo Fine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lo Fine
Last played on
Candlelight
Master & Dog
Candlelight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Candlelight
Last played on
For The Time
Master & Dog
For The Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For The Time
Last played on
Devil Knows How
Master & Dog
Devil Knows How
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Devil Knows How
Last played on
Fairytale of New York
Master & Dog
Fairytale of New York
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fairytale of New York
Last played on
Small Time
Master & Dog
Small Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Time
Last played on
Devil Knows
Master & Dog
Devil Knows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Devil Knows
Last played on
Heavyweight
Master & Dog
Heavyweight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heavyweight
Last played on
Cold War
Master & Dog
Cold War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold War
Last played on
Sunny Side Street
Master & Dog
Sunny Side Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunny Side Street
Last played on
Fools
Master & Dog
Fools
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fools
Last played on
The Taste
Master & Dog
The Taste
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Taste
Last played on
Master & Dog Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist