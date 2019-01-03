Toro y MoiBorn 7 November 1986
Toro y Moi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6x7.jpg
1986-11-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a6d6481-142d-423f-91d4-55bbfff318ed
Toro y Moi Biography (Wikipedia)
Chaz Bear (born Chazwick Bradley Bundick; November 7, 1986), known professionally as Toro y Moi, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and graphic designer. His music has taken on many forms since he began recording, but he is often identified with the rise of the chillwave movement in 2010 and 2011. His stage name is a multilingual expression consisting of the Spanish words toro and y (meaning "bull" and "and", respectively) and the French word moi (meaning "me").
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Toro y Moi Tracks
Sort by
Freelance
Toro y Moi
Freelance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rnj2n.jpglink
Freelance
Last played on
Empty Nesters
Toro y Moi
Empty Nesters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lp8hj.jpglink
Empty Nesters
Last played on
Ordinary Pleasure
Toro y Moi
Ordinary Pleasure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6x7.jpglink
Say That
Toro y Moi
Say That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw0pl.jpglink
Say That
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
May
2019
Toro y Moi, Beach House, Metronomy, Kurt Vile, HONNE, Christine and the Queens, Maribou State, Cuco, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Rina Sawayama, Ezra Collective and Baloji
Victoria Park, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/arqhzc
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T10:45:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c2650.jpg
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Zane Lowe Sessions: Toro Y Moi
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebmbj5
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2013-01-23T10:45:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0143lqf.jpg
23
Jan
2013
Zane Lowe Sessions: Toro Y Moi
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Toro y Moi Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist