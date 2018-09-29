Gavyn WrightBorn 1950
Gavyn Wright
1950
Gavyn Wright Biography (Wikipedia)
Gavyn Wright is a British violinist and orchestra leader with the London Session Orchestra and Penguin Cafe Orchestra.
He is best known for his orchestral arrangements on pop productions (including Elton John, Simply Red, Bush, Mecano, Oasis, Gordon Haskell, Tina Turner, Italian singer-songwriter Alice, Lucio Battisti, Van Morrison) as well as numerous TV and movie soundtracks (including Shrek 1 and 2, The Constant Gardener, Batman Begins, The Black Dahlia, Shakespeare in Love, 12 Monkeys, The Last Emperor, We Were Soldiers, Shall We Dance?).
Gavyn Wright Tracks
Carrying A Torch
Neil Drinkwater
Carrying A Torch
Carrying A Torch
Communion
Anne Dudley
Communion
Communion
Comment Te Dire Adieu
DJ D-Zire
Comment Te Dire Adieu
Comment Te Dire Adieu
