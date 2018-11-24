Andrew NormanBorn 31 October 1979
Andrew Norman
1979-10-31
Andrew Norman Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Norman (born October 31, 1979) is an American composer of contemporary classical music.
Andrew Norman says, 'Spiral is a short piece that traces the transformations of a small number of instrumental gestures as they orbit each other in ever-contracting circles.'
Andrew Norman: Spiral - excerpt (Prom 12)
Composer Andrew Norman introduces his new work 'Spiral' ahead of its UK premiere.
Proms Plus Talk: Andrew Norman - Spiral
Play Level 1 - excerpt
Last played on
Spiral for orchestra
Last played on
Spiral
Last played on
A Trip to the Moon (excerpt)
Choir
Last played on
A Trip to the Moon (opening)
Last played on
Switch for percussion and orchestra (UK premiere)
Last played on
Level 1
Last played on
All I Need Is The Girl
Last played on
