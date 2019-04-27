Vamps is a Japanese rock duo formed in 2008 by Hyde (vocalist, rhythm guitarist, lyricist and composer) and K.A.Z (lead guitarist, backing vocalist and composer). Only a year after their founding, Vamps performed its first international tour, ten dates in the United States, and in 2010 they went on their first world tour. Originally signed to Hyde's own record label Vamprose, every release the band has had to date has reached the top ten on the Oricon music chart. In 2013, the group changed labels to Universal Music Group's Delicious Deli Records and produced their worldwide debut release.