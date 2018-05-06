Richard LeechOperatic tenor. Born 26 March 1957
Richard Leech
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-03-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a644748-0bbe-4524-80d2-76396fe4c5ff
Richard Leech Tracks
Sort by
Si, mi chiamano Mimi
Giacomo Puccini
Si, mi chiamano Mimi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Si, mi chiamano Mimi
Last played on
Ainsi que la brise légère (Faust)
Charles‐François Gounod
Ainsi que la brise légère (Faust)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Ainsi que la brise légère (Faust)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
The Witches of Eastwick
Richard Leech
The Witches of Eastwick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Witches of Eastwick
Last played on
Richard Leech Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist