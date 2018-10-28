James Crawford, Jr.R&B musician James "Sugar Boy" Crawford, Jr.. Born 12 October 1934. Died 15 September 2012
James Crawford, Jr.
1934-10-12
James Crawford, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
James "Sugar Boy" Crawford, Jr. (October 12, 1934 – September 15, 2012) was an American R&B musician based in New Orleans. He was the author of "Jock-A-Mo" (1954), which was later rerecorded as "Iko Iko" by the Dixie Cups, and became a huge hit. The song was recorded by many other artists, including Dr. John, Belle Stars, the Grateful Dead, Cyndi Lauper, and (as "Geto Boys") by Glass Candy.
James Crawford, Jr. Tracks
