Elena Kats‐Chernin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kc010.jpg
1957-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3a6240a7-46c0-4971-befd-c4ca40299533
Elena Kats‐Chernin Biography (Wikipedia)
Elena Kats-Chernin (born 4 November 1957) is an Australian pianist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elena Kats‐Chernin Performances & Interviews
Elena Kats‐Chernin Tracks
Re-invention No. 1 for descant recorder and string quartet
Johann Sebastian Bach
Re-invention No. 1 for descant recorder and string quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Re-invention No. 1 for descant recorder and string quartet
Last played on
Ornamental Air for basset clarinet and orchestra (3rd mvt)
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Ornamental Air for basset clarinet and orchestra (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Ornamental Air for basset clarinet and orchestra (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Butterflying
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Butterflying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Butterflying
Last played on
The Witching Hour - Concerto for 8 double-basses & orchestra (1st mvt)
Elena Kats‐Chernin
The Witching Hour - Concerto for 8 double-basses & orchestra (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
The Witching Hour - Concerto for 8 double-basses & orchestra (1st mvt)
Last played on
No. 3 for descant recorder (based on Invention No. 13 in A minor by J.S. Bach)
Elena Kats‐Chernin
No. 3 for descant recorder (based on Invention No. 13 in A minor by J.S. Bach)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
No. 3 for descant recorder (based on Invention No. 13 in A minor by J.S. Bach)
Last played on
Roses in a Box
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Roses in a Box
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Roses in a Box
Last played on
Dance of the paper umbrellas
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Dance of the paper umbrellas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Dance of the paper umbrellas
Last played on
Unsent Love Letters
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Unsent Love Letters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Unsent Love Letters
Last played on
Green Leaf Prelude
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Green Leaf Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Green Leaf Prelude
Last played on
Naïve Waltz
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Naïve Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Naïve Waltz
Last played on
Russian Rag
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Russian Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Russian Rag
Last played on
Eliza's Aria (Wild Swans)
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Eliza's Aria (Wild Swans)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Eliza's Aria (Wild Swans)
Last played on
Fast Blue Village 2
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Fast Blue Village 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Fast Blue Village 2
Last played on
Big Rhap
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Big Rhap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Big Rhap
Last played on
Eliza's Aria (Wild Swans)
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Eliza's Aria (Wild Swans)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Eliza's Aria (Wild Swans)
Last played on
Eliza's Aria
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Eliza's Aria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Eliza's Aria
Last played on
Eliza Aria
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Eliza Aria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Eliza Aria
Last played on
Naive Waltz
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Naive Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Naive Waltz
Last played on
Clocks (1993): Part IV
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Clocks (1993): Part IV
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Clocks (1993): Part IV
Last played on
Russian Rag
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Russian Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Russian Rag
Last played on
Memorial Rag
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Memorial Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Memorial Rag
Last played on
Schubert Blues
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Schubert Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Schubert Blues
Last played on
Marcato
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Marcato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Marcato
Last played on
Revolving Doors
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Revolving Doors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Revolving Doors
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.2 (4th movement)
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Piano Concerto No.2 (4th movement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.2 (4th movement)
Last played on
Eliza's Aria (from the ballet 'Wild Swans')
Tamara Anna Cislowska
Eliza's Aria (from the ballet 'Wild Swans')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Eliza's Aria (from the ballet 'Wild Swans')
Last played on
Wild swans - concert suite arr. for violin and piano ..., no.2; Eliza's aria
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Wild swans - concert suite arr. for violin and piano ..., no.2; Eliza's aria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc010.jpglink
Wild swans - concert suite arr. for violin and piano ..., no.2; Eliza's aria
Last played on
