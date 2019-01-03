Gabriella Michelle "Ella" Henderson (born 12 January 1996) is an English singer and songwriter. She was a contestant in the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012 and got into the final 12, finishing in sixth place, despite being a strong favourite to win. She was subsequently signed to Syco Music, from which she has been dropped. In August 2018, Ella signed with record label Warner Music Group.

Henderson's first single, "Ghost", co-written with Ryan Tedder, was released on 8 June 2014 and gave Henderson her first number-one song on the UK Singles Chart while remaining in the top five of the chart for eight consecutive weeks. It has subsequently been certified Platinum for sales in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Henderson released a follow-up single called "Glow", which then charted at number one in Indonesia, No. 7 on the UK Singles Chart, No. 17 in Ireland and at No. 26 in New Zealand. Henderson's third single, "Yours", charted at No. 8 in Scotland and No. 16 achieving a Gold certificate thus selling 200,000 copies. Henderson later featured in Sigma's new single "Glitterball", which peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart, No. 20 in Ireland and No. 2 on the UK Dance charts. "Glitterball" also successfully sold 400,000 copies in the United Kingdom. Henderson later performed "Glitterball" with Sigma at the Jingle Bell Ball 2015. Henderson then featured in Kygo's single "Here for You" which achieved global wide chart success charting at No. 18 in the United Kingdom, No. 11 in the Netherlands and Scotland, No. 16 in Sweden, No. 9 in Norway, No. 44 in Poland and No. 22 in the Czech Republic. "Here for You" also gained an accolade on the BPI charts with a Silver certificate with 200,000 copies sold.